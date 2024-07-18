Budget session of Telangana Assembly to begin on July 23

Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) The budget session of Telangana Legislative Assembly would begin from July 23, while the legislative council session would commence a day later.

Governor C P Radhakrishnan has issued notifications summoning the Assembly to meet at 11 am on July 23 and the Council at 10 am on July 24, official sources said on Thursday.

This will be the Congress government's first full budget after assuming power in December last year. It had presented an interim budget in February this year.

Besides the budget, the implementation of the six poll 'guarantees' of the ruling Congress, including the crop loan waiver which began on Thursday, the BRS MLAs switching over to Congress, are expected to figure prominently during the budget session. PTI SJR SJR KH