Hyderabad, Mar 7 (PTI) The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will begin on March 12.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has summoned the Assembly to convene at 11 am on March 12, an official release said on Friday.

The state government is expected to pass a bill increasing reservations for backward classes to 42 per cent during the session.

The state cabinet, which met on Thursday, approved the draft bill. PTI SJR VVK SJR SSK SA