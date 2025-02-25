Budget session of territorial assembly begins on March 10

Puducherry, Feb 25 (PTI) The budget session of Puducherry legislative Assembly will begin on March 10 with the customary address by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan.

Speaker of the Assembly R.Selvam told reporters at his chamber here on Tuesday that the session would begin at 9.30 am that day.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy who holds the finance portfolio would present the budget of the Union Territory for the 2025-26 fiscal on March 12.

This will be sixth session of the fifteenth Assembly convened by the Lt Governor.

This will be first meeting of the Assembly for Kailashnathan to present his address as he assumed charge on August 7 last year. The House has thirty elected members and three nominated legislators. PTI CORR ADB