Budget session of Tripura Assembly to start on March 21

Agartala, Mar 12 (PTI) Tripura Assembly's seven-day budget session is set to commence from March 21, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

On the first day, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will table the budget for FY 2025-26 FY along with supplementary proposals.

"The budget session of the Assembly will commence from March 21. On the first day, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will table the budget 2025-26 fiscal," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

Nath said, "Opposition members wanted to have a six-day session, but ruling party members agreed to hold a week-long session so that opposition lawmakers could air their views elaborately." "The government wants an intense discussion on the budget. We will accept their suggestions if they put forward constructive proposals," he said. PTI PS MNB