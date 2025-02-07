Budget Session of U'khand Assembly to begin on Feb 18

Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly has been convened from February 18, a notification said on Friday.

The week-long session will begin with the governor's address to the House on February 18, said a notification issued by the state assembly secretariat here.

The assembly will propose a motion of thanks to the governor's address on February 19 and the budget will be presented on February 20 which will be followed by a discussion on it on February 21, it said. The House will transact no business on Saturday (February 22) and Sunday (February 23).

The session is scheduled to conclude on February 24 with the passage of the budget. PTI ALM AS AS