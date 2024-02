Dehradun, Feb 20 (PTI) The budget session of the Uttarakhand assembly will be from February 26, according to a notification issued on Tuesday.

The session will start with the governor's address and the state's annual budget is likely to be laid on the second day of the session on February 27, it stated.

The budget session of the Uttarakhand assembly used to be held earlier at its summer capital Gairsain.