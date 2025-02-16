Budget Session of Uttarakhand Assembly to begin on Tuesday

Dehradun, Feb 16 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly will begin on Tuesday, Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan told reporters on Sunday after holding a meeting with the state’s chief secretary and senior officials of the state. He said that the MLAs have sent 521 questions to him for the session, while two Bills have also been received.

Responding to a question, Bhushan said that the duration of the session depends on how much work is to be done in the Assembly and the government decides this.

He said that the session will be conducted for the first time under e-NEVA (National e-Vidhan Application), adding that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate it before the start of the session.

He said that work is going on rapidly towards digitisation but the upcoming session will not be completely paperless. The agenda, questions and their answers in the assembly, the governor's address and the budget will be available digitally, he added.

‘'These small steps are being taken towards becoming completely paperless and it is expected that everything will become paperless after the next two-three sessions,’' the Speaker said.

He said that in view of the time of board examinations and the beginning of the proceedings of the assembly being almost the same, the officials have been instructed to talk to the schools and ensure that students do not face any problem in reaching their examination centres. MNK MNK