Budget session of West Bengal assembly from Feb 5

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) The Budget session of West Bengal Assembly is scheduled to commence from February 5, with the Budget likely to be tabled on February 8, according to state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee.

The session will continue till February 17, he added.

This year's Budget proposals are likely to include new welfare projects aimed at benefiting women and youth, officials said.

It may be recalled that before the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019, an interim Budget was presented by the state government, with a full Budget tabled after the general elections concluded.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to attend the inaugural session on February 5, according to a senior TMC leader. PTI SUS MNB