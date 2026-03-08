Budget session: Oppn parties to evolve joint strategy on notice against Speaker, will demand discussion on West Asia crisis

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Congress leadership on Sunday held a key parliamentary strategy group meeting and decided to evolve a joint opposition strategy during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

A key meeting of the joint opposition will be held in the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday before the Parliament meets for the second part of the budget session, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain said.

The leaders will hold discussions on forming a common strategy on the opposition-sponsored resolution for the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office.

The opposition parties will also decide on their strategy to take on the government regarding key issues, including the West Asia crisis and the interim Indo-US trade deal.

A united opposition would also seek to corner the government in Parliament on the issue of price rise and the recent hike in domestic LPG prices, sources said.

After the Parliamentary strategy group meeting at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Hussain said they discussed various national and international developments, including the West Asia crisis and its implications.

"We have decided that during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, we would like to hold a discussion on the implications of the West Asia crisis and what effect it would have on India's foreign policy and what our political stand would be.

"The Congress would also like to discuss the interim Indo-US deal and its implications on Indian farmers. The party would also discuss the fiscal crisis and fiscal centralisation by the Centre," he said.

Hussain said the issues of restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir, the government's stand on Ladakh and the orders of the National Green Tribunal on the Great Nicobar project and its effect on the environment would also be raised during the session.

On the no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, he said all opposition parties would participate in the discussion and vote in favour of the resolution.

He said all opposition parties would hold a meeting in the chamber of Mallikarjun Kharge and discuss a joint strategy.

The Congress leader said that parliamentary conventions should be followed and the party would raise the issue of opposition MPs "not being allowed to speak" in the House.

He also said the elimination of a head of a foreign country as has happened in Iran is an important issue that violates international law and the Congress wants a discussion on it in the House. PTI SKC RT RT