Budget shows Centre's concern about faster growth for Bihar: Dy CM Samrat Choudhary

Patna, February 1 (PTI) Terming the Union Budget "historic", Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday said the NDA government at the Centre was concerned about the faster growth of the state.

Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a Makhana Board in the state, an institute for food processing, and financial support for the Western Kosi canal project in the Mithilanchal region, besides expansion plans for airports as well as IIT-Patna.

"It's a historic budget that Bihar will benefit in a large way. The NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the faster growth of the state. The finance minister announced a slew of schemes for the state," Choudhary told reporters.

"The state will witness faster growth under the leadership of the PM and CM Nitish Kumar. We all thank PM Modi, and the Union finance minister for the announcements made for Bihar," he added. PTI PKD SOM