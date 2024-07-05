Budget sops not poll gimmicks, in sync with allocations: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) The schemes announced in the Maharashtra budget for women, youth and farmers are not “election gimmicks”, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday, slamming the opposition for ridiculing the government over the initiatives. During the debate on the budget he presented in the legislative assembly last week, Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, said this was his 10th budget and he was well aware that the schemes were in sync with budgetary allocations.

Maharashtra’s economy is in a stable condition, said the finance minister. Even though debt has increased by 10.67 per cent compared to the previous year, it is 18.35 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) which is well within the prescribed limit of 25 per cent, he said.

Presenting the last budget of the Eknath Shinde government, before the state goes to polls later this year, Pawar had announced sops for women, youth and farmers and other segments of society that entailed an outlay of more than Rs 80,000 crore.

The opposition had called it a “torrent of assurances” but said there was no clarity on how money would be raised for the schemes announced.

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Thursday targeted the much-publicised ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme saying though good for women it was nothing but a “jumla” (gimmick).

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ announced in the budget, eligible women will be given Rs 1,500 per month.

Pawar said women have welcomed the scheme.

“I am facing criticism from the opposition for the scheme which aims to empower women,” said the NCP leader, adding that the government is open to improving it.

“We extended the age limit from 60 to 65 years and also relaxed the time for registration. Even if women get registered in August, they will be eligible for the (Ladki Bahin) monthly allowance from July,” he assured.

Pawar said additional budgetary provisions will be made in the supplementary demands. About 2.5 crore women will benefit from the Ladki Bahin scheme which would cost the state Rs 46,000 crore yearly, he said.

He slammed the Congress for promising a monthly dole of Rs 8,500 to women, before the Lok Sabha polls.

“Prithviraj Chavan (ex-CM) while speaking in the assembly on the budget said Congress would give Rs 8,500 per month. If that were to be implemented, a budgetary allocation of Rs 2.5 lakh crore would be needed,” Pawar said, terming the rival party’s promise an election jumla.

In 2003-04, Pawar claimed, the Congress-led government had promised free electricity to farmers before elections and even implemented it for a few months. “After the results, the decision was withdrawn,” he said.

Pawar said three cooking gas cylinders will be given free per year to 52 lakh families for which Rs 1,600 crore will be spent.

He reiterated that the objective of making Maharashtra a one trillion-dollar economy will be achieved by 2028. PTI MR NR