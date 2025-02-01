Budget to boost infra projects, says Ajit Pawar; Mumbai gets over Rs 3,500 crore

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said the state infrastructure has got a boost with budgetary allocations for several big-ticket projects.

In a post on X, Pawar said the Union Budget has allocated Rs 1,465 crore for the Mumbai Urban Transport Project-3 and Rs 1,673 crore for the Mumbai Metro project.

He said Rs 652 crore has been set aside for the Integrated Green Urban Mobility project in Mumbai. As per the Budget figures, over Rs 3,500 crore has been provisioned for the city.

The deputy CM said Rs 1,094 crore has been earmarked for connecting economic clusters.

“This budget will take the country on the path to becoming an economic superpower and a developed nation. This will strengthen the infrastructure development of Maharashtra,” he said.

The Pune Metro has been allocated Rs 837 crore, while the Mula-Mutha river conservation project will get Rs 230 crore under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JAICA), Pawar said in the post.

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, also known as the Bullet Train project, has been allocated Rs 4,000 crore. An additional Rs 126 crore has been set aside for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Railway - Training Institute, he said.

The Budget has allocated Rs 683 crore for the development of rural connectivity, said Pawar.

The deputy CM said Rs 596 crore has been earmarked for the Maharashtra Agribusiness Network Magnet Project and Rs 186 crore for energy conservation and lift irrigation works in the state. PTI PR NR