Budget will help realise Viksit Bharat dream: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Union Budget offered a glimpse of Amritkal Vision 2047 and would be a milestone in realising the developed India dream, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday.

The Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on empowering the poor, women, youth and farmers, Sai stated in a series of tweets.

"A clear glimpse of 'Amritkal Vision - 2047' is visible in the first budget of the Modi Government 3.0. This budget will prove to be a milestone for developed India," Sai said.

The Budget will benefit every section of the society as it is focused on the all-round development of the poor, youth, farmers, and women, he said, adding that the budgetary announcements will be implemented rapidly in Chhattisgarh to ensure people get a maximum benefit.

For Chhattisgarh, the Budgetary provisions will benefit various sectors, take its development journey to new heights, and make the state 'aatmanirbhar' as well as prosperous, the chief minister said.

Sai said a Budgetary provision of Rs 3 lakh crore for schemes aimed at benefiting women and girls, would provide economic independence and social security to women in the state.

Innovation, research, and development are the special focus of the Budget which will help boost agricultural productivity in the state, he added. PTI TKP NSK