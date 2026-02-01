Budget will increase inflation, create unemployment: AAP leader Kejriwal

Panaji, Feb 1 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Union Budget will increase inflation and create unemployment.

Speaking to reporters in Kavlem village, he also said there was nothing for Goa in the Budget presented in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"The central government has forgotten Goa," he claimed.

"From a national perspective, the Budget will increase inflation and also create unemployment. This Budget has not suggested any steps to address inflation and unemployment," Kejriwal said.

He also slammed the BJP for "destroying" Goa, adding that people are afraid to speak about issues plaguing the state.

"Goa is looking for an alternative because Congress and BJP are together. Congress is like a feeder unit of BJP. AAP is emerging as an alternative in Goa," he said with regards to the 2027 assembly polls.

The former Delhi chief minister arrived here on Friday. During his visit to north Goa, he prayed at Shree Shantadurga Temple. PTI RPS BNM