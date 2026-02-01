Budget will strengthen infrastructure, transport in Bengal: Guv

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday said the Union Budget will be a major boost for West Bengal, particularly in infrastructure, transport, and development.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal in Parliament earlier in the day.

"Nirmalaji’s Budget will aid highway growth in Mamataji’s Bengal. It will also strengthen ports and coastal development. Rail links will improve," Bose said in a video message issued by the Lok Bhavan.

Describing the Budget as "a veritable treasure house and a valuable gift store," Bose said it will speed up Metro rail projects in the state.

"Rural development schemes announced in the Budget will help villages and households in Bengal. Social security support will give relief to vulnerable families. Farm sector measures can empower cultivators of the state. Fishermen and small entrepreneurs will find this Budget a great boon for them. Support for industry, MSMEs, textiles, logistics and skill development is important for the youth of Bengal," Bose said.

"These steps can open new job ooprtunities for Bengal's youths. They can strengthen manufacturing and services in the state," he added.

He also underlined human development, saying, "More funding for health and education will improve hospitals and medical colleges in Bengal. It will help reach centres and schools. Human development remains a priority in this Budget." Bose called for cooperation between the Centre and the state, urging stakeholders to implement the plans.

"This Budget speaks of partnership. It calls for constructive cooperation between the Centre and the state. It invites business and workers to move together. It links policy with people. This Budget works well for the state of Bengal in many ways. The state can now stand ready to work with all stakeholders," he said.

"Bengal should turn these plans into action. We should aim for faster growth in Bengal. Yes, we should build better roads, better facilities for the poor, and better cities," Bose added.

Bose praised the emphasis on digital services, start-ups, skill training and research. "These steps will support innovation. They will prepare India for global leadership." PTI SCH MNB