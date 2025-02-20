Budget would be in public interest: UP Finance minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Thursday asserted that the state budget would cater to all sections of the society.

Ahead of presenting the state budget, Khanna said, "The budget caters to the needs of every section of society—the poor, the middle class, farmers, women, youth, and the common people of the state. In the truest sense, this is a budget of public interest."

Khanna noted this was the ninth budget under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"You should congratulate the chief minister for his leadership in presenting this important budget," he added.

Before heading to present the budget, Khanna performed prayers at his residence.

Adityanath held a meeting with his cabinet ministers at his residence prior to the budget presentation.