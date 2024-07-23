Budgetary allocations for Andhra not politics but something much required to rebuild state: TDP

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The TDP, a key NDA partner, on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget as “one of the best” and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the budgetary announcements for Andhra Pradesh, saying it was not politics but something which was “very much” required for rebuilding the state.

Union minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu described the budget as "very futuristic" and said the proposals made in it is the central government's effort to strengthen the four key segments -- poor and weaker sections of society, agriculture and farmers, women and youth of the country.

A lot of importance has been given in the budget for employment generation, skilling and also boosting the manufacturing sector in the country, he said, adding "this is one of the best budgets that country has ever seen".

"So this is a very futuristic budget in the sense we are not just creating a foundation for the next six to eight months but also the coming five to 10 years. We are trying to tackle the situation of unemployment in the country and it (budget) has given emphasis on generating a lot of employment in various sectors," Naidu told reporters in the Parliament complex.

He thanked the government for putting a "special focus" on the development of Andhra Pradesh in the budget and said, "This is not a political thing that has happened. This is what is very much required for the development of Andhra Pradesh because we (the state) have been totally destroyed by the governance of the previous government in the state".

Naidu alleged the entire state was "destroyed" by the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

"The idea of the state capital in Amravati, Polavaram project, the growth of Andhra Pradesh...everything has been destroyed by him (former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy). Right now the central government has put focus on this issue and they have given full fledged support for the state," he said.

"So on behalf of five crore people of Andhra Pradesh, I would like to thank the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting special focus on (state) capital Amaravati," he added.

Naidu said that it has been a "joint understanding" of the NDA that Amaravati should be "rebuilt" and for this the coalition government at the Centre has given a financial package of Rs 15,000 crore, "which is very important and very much required today".

He also appreciated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's assertion that the NDA government at the Centre is fully committed to financing and early completion of Polavaram Irrigation project, which is considered as a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh and its farmers.

Naidu welcomed the Union finance minister's announcement that funds will be provided to Andhra Pradesh for essential infrastructure such as water, power, railways, and roads as well as grants for backward regions of Rayalaseema and Prakasam in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"There are special schemes that are going to be implemented in these regions (north Andhra districts) for their growth," Naidu added.