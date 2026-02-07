Budgets in past 11 years have improved Haryana's road, highway infra: Rao Inderjit Singh

Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Saturday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has consistently accelerated Haryana's road and national highway infrastructure over the past 11 years, "providing improved budgets year after year".

The minister was addressing a press conference on the Union Budget in Gurugram.

Singh said the document shows a clear roadmap for empowering every section, every region and every citizen of the society.

The Budget 2026-27 is not just a list of promises, but a document with a sense of duty, clear thinking and strong intentions, the MP said.

Beyond mere announcements, it provides "opportunities, encouragement and support at the grassroots level, which give the countrymen the strength to continuously move forward", he said.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the idea of moving forward with heritage and development together emerges strongly in this Budget. Covering every sector, including manufacturing, infrastructure, health, education, tourism, rural development, artificial intelligence and sports, this Budget is a decisive step towards realising the vision of 'Developed India'," the minister said.

He further said that over the past 11 years, the central government has consistently accelerated Haryana's road and national highway infrastructure, providing improved budgets year after year. "Unprecedented investments have also been made in transportation sectors such as railways," he said, according to an official statement.

"While Haryana received an average annual budget of Rs 315 crore for railways during 2009-14, it has increased to Rs 3,566 crore in 2026-27, i.e. an increase of almost 11 times. Currently, railway infrastructure works worth over Rs 12,091 crore are in progress in the state, including laying of new tracks, station redevelopment and safety improvements," Singh said.

According to the minister, under the Amrit Station Scheme, 34 stations in the state are being redeveloped, while work has been completed at two. "Around 850 km of new railway lines have been constructed in Haryana since 2014, and the state has achieved the target of 100 per cent railway electrification", he added.

The minister said the central government has made historic increases in the infrastructure sector over the past decade; the allocation for road transport and highways, which was Rs 31,302 crore in 2013-14, has increased to Rs 3,09,875 crore in 2026-27.

Speaking about the manufacturing sector, Singh said that compared to 2013-14, it has been given a new direction in the current budget. This is evident from the Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund for MSMEs, the provision of Rs 40,000 crore for expansion of electronics manufacturing and the investment of Rs 10,000 crore under the Biopharma Shakti Yojana, he added.

The agriculture budget has also seen an unprecedented increase, the MP said.

"The MSP for wheat was Rs 1,350 per quintal in 2013-14, which has increased to Rs 2,425 in 2025-26, while the MSP for paddy has increased from Rs 1,310 to Rs 2,369 per quintal. The budget for the Ministry of Agriculture has increased from Rs 27,662 crore (in 2013-14) to Rs 1,40,529 crore, and fertiliser subsidy has increased from Rs 65,971 crore to Rs 1,70,799 crore," he added.

BJP state spokesperson Jawahar Yadav, district president Sarvpriy Tyagi, and Gurugram Mayor Rajrani Malhotra were also present at the press conference. PTI COR PRK PRK