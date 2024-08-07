Budha Amarnath Yatra begins from Jammu

Jammu, Aug 7 (PTI) The Budha Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district began on Wednesday, with the first batch of 651 pilgrims leaving from here.

A convoy of 14 vehicles carrying the pilgrims was flagged off by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain and several Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

Jain said all security arrangements have been put in place to ensure an incident-free yatra.

The Budha Amarnath Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Rajpura village in Poonch is among the oldest shrines in the Jammu region, drawing large numbers of devotees.