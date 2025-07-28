Budha Amarnath Yatra begins in Jammu amid tight security as LG flags off first batch

Jammu: The Budha Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch border district began on Monday with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagging off the first batch of more than 1,000 pilgrims from Jammu amid tight security arrangements.

Sinha expressed hope that a large number of pilgrims would visit the Budha Amarnath temple in Poonch to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Amid ritualistic 'pooja', 'shankhnaad', and chanting of "Bum Bum Bhole", a convoy of more than 1,000 pilgrims, guarded by a multi-tier security escort, was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar here early Monday morning.

The 12-day-long pilgrimage, which was started by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 2005 to the Himalayan temple of Budha Amarnath in the Poonch district, will conclude on August 7.

“As you have seen, more than 1,000 pilgrims left for the Budha Amarnath Yatra from here today. Pilgrims from various corners of the country have arrived and are taking part in this sacred journey. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made excellent arrangements for the yatra. Security measures have been taken to ensure their safety. There has been an improvement in facilities for the Budha Amarnath Yatra,” Sinha told reporters soon after flagging off the yatra.

The lieutenant governor extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and spiritually fulfilling journey.

“The sacred journey to the abode of Mahadev is an enlightening experience. I strongly believe this pilgrimage is the greatest alchemy and unveils secrets of life before the devotees," the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha appreciated the meticulous work done by Baba Amarnath and Budha Amarnath Yatri Nyas, tourism department, district administration, other stakeholders and organisations serving langar.

All the arrangements have been made for the annual pilgrimage and Budha Amarnath Ji Mela, the annual festival, he said.

He further said that more than 3.77 lakh devotees have completed the Amarnath Yatra so far, and expressed gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir administration for its "dedicated efforts" towards the convenience of devotees.

"I hope a large number of pilgrims from across the country will come to Budha Amarnath and pray to Lord Shiva for the prosperity of themselves, the nation, and Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Budha Amarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and located in the Rajpura village in Poonch’s Mandi tehsil, is among the oldest shrines in the Jammu region, drawing large numbers of devotees during the yatra. The pilgrimage concludes with the arrival of the Charri Mubarak (holy mace) at the shrine from Dashnami Akhara, Poonch.

The Pulsata river, considered sacred, flows by the temple, where pilgrims traditionally bathe before entering. Thousands of devotees undertake the yatra annually to pay obeisance at this revered shrine of Lord Shiva.

Security has been heightened across the border districts of Jammu, Poonch, and Rajouri for the annual yatra, which is scheduled to conclude on August 7.

Ahead of the yatra, security forces and police conducted extensive combing operations along the yatra route and in the hinterlands of Rajouri, Poonch, and Jammu districts, maintaining a high level of alertness, officials said.

Stringent security measures, including CCTV surveillance and area domination, have been placed in and around the temple in Mandi to ensure a peaceful and incident-free yatra, with all boarding and lodging arrangements overseen by the administration, officials said.