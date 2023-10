Kapurthala, Oct 20 (PTI) A buffalo attacked and killed its owner -- a railway employee -- here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when Harpreet Singh, who worked at the Rail Coach Factory here, was putting fodder in his house at Khera Dona village on Friday evening, they said.

Police took the deceased's body in its custody, and kept it in the mortuary of the local civil hospital for post-mortem.

Police said they are investigating the case.