Buffaloes damage plants along Yamuna riverbank in Vrindavan, owner booked

Mathura (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A buffalo owner here has been booked after his animals allegedly damaged plants along the Yamuna riverbank in Vrindavan. The incident occurred in an area designated for the Kumbh Mela, officials said.

The Vrindavan Municipal Corporation (VMC) seized the buffaloes and filed a case against Lakhan. The action was taken following a complaint by Revenue Inspector Mukesh Sharma.

The municipal corporation has been conducting a special campaign to plant trees in the Kumbh Mela area along the riverbank as per the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Last Thursday, a herd of buffaloes entered the area and destroyed numerous plants.

In-charge Additional Municipal Commissioner of Vrindavan CP Pathak said, "The action was taken to address the ongoing issue of stray animals damaging the newly planted trees and plants. The buffaloes have been sent to a local cowshed and a case has been lodged against Lakhan."