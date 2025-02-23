Build friendship among all groups: Bhagwat to RSS volunteers

Guwahati: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday appealed to all the volunteers of the organisation to enhance friendship among different groups irrespective of their caste, creed, region and language.

While attending an "intellectual" (bouddhik) programme here, Bhagwat pointed out that the 'swayamsevaks' work as a catalyst for the welfare of society.

"He urged the Swayamsevaks to enhance the friendship among different sections in the society irrespective of their castes, creeds and regions or languages they possess," RSS said in a statement.

Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak (head) of the organisation, also said that all Hindus should share the same temples, crematoriums and water for various uses in spirit through mutual respect and cooperation.

He insisted that the sustained communal harmony among various ethnic groups in the society, and goodwill among the relatives and clans will only lead the nation towards the positive direction and outcome.

The statement also said Bhagwat asserted that the society as a whole should take the responsibility to conserve water, plant saplings and avoid plastic utensils to protect the environment.

"Every Indian should pursue food items, housing, travels and even languages matching their self-expression. Everyone should converse in mother tongues instead of using foreign languages in their day-to-day activities," he added.

The RSS chief reiterated that the citizens should follow the traditional social norms even though all such rules may not be termed as laws from the legal point of view.

Bhagwat reached Guwahati on Friday on a six-day tour, during which he is slated to interact with members and deliberate on strengthening the organisation further.

The trip is a part of his tour of different regions of the country, coinciding with the centenary year of the organisation.