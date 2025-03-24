Build Sambhaji memorial in Sambhajinagar instead of removing Aurangzeb's tomb, says Athawale

Dehradun, Mar 23 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said a memorial to Chhatrapati Sambhaji should come up in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar instead of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb being removed.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) leader, who was in Dehradun to review the central schemes run by the state government's social welfare department, told reporters that removing Aurangzeb's tomb would not solve anything.

"Don't remove his grave. But there should be a big memorial to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje in Sambhajinagar," he said.

His comments come in the backdrop of protests by some Hindu outfits seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, alleging that the 17th century Mughal emperor had unleashed atrocities on Hindus.

Athawale also said Aurangzeb's tomb was protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

"We have to move forward with the ideology of Sambhaji Maharaj but there should be peace in the country," he said.

The Union minister of state holding the social justice and empowerment portfolio also urged Muslims not to associate themselves with Aurangzeb.

"My request to the Muslim community is that you should not associate yourself with Aurangzeb. The Muslims here were Hindus. The Muslims here are not the children of Aurangzeb. They have no relation with him," Athawale said. PTI DPT SZM SZM