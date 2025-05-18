Builder, 50 others booked for entering businessman's office, seeking money

Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) A real estate developer and 50 others were booked for allegedly breaking into the office of a businessman in Mahim in Mumbai and also seeking money from the latter, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place in February this year but the FIR was registered recently after an initial probe which included checking CCTV footage, the Mahim police station official said.

"On the complaint of businessman Tarik Chunawala, owner of Hotel Al-Lazeez and Bright Guest House near Mahim Dargah, we have booked builder Waseem Khandwani and 50 others. Chunawala, in his complaint, has alleged the accused barged into his office, robbed valuables worth Rs 61.68 lakh and also sought Rs 10 lakh," the official said.

They have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for house trespass and house breaking in, extortion, voluntarily causing hurt, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and other offences, the official added. PTI ZA BNM