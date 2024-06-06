Builder booked for cheating flat buyers of Rs 3.82 cr in Thane

Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A real estate developer was booked for allegedly cheating flat buyers of Rs 3.82 crore in Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

He is accused of taking Rs 30.33 lakh from the complainant for a flat, registering it in the latter's name and then selling it to some others, the Naupada police station official said.

"Our probe has shown he has used this modus operandi to sell and resell six flats. The total amount involved is Rs 3.82 crore. A cheating case has been registered though the real estate developer is yet to be arrested," he added. PTI COR BNM