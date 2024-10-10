Builder gets injured in 'accidental' firing

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) A builder and his son were injured when a revolver went off 'accidentally' at Kalyan in the district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at builder Mangesh Gaikar's office around 10 am.

Gaikar was cleaning his licensed revolver when it fired accidentally, injuring him in the hand, he told police.

The bullet also shattered a glass panel and shards caused injury to Gaikar's son Shamal. Both were taken to hospital, a police official said.

Senior officials visited the spot and probe was on, he added. PTI COR KRK