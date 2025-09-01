Builder held in Thane for selling flats constructed using fake permits

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) Police have arrested the director of a real-estate company for allegedly duping buyers of several crores by selling apartments constructed using forged permits in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Monday.

Umrao Singh Prithviraj Ostwal, director of Ostwal Builders Pvt Ltd, is accused of preparing fake revised construction permits and maps, which he presented as genuine documents, a release from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said.

Using false approvals, he allegedly constructed additional units beyond the sanctioned limits in the Ostwal Paradise Building No. 6 in Mira Bhayander area and sold them to unsuspecting buyers, defrauding them of crores of rupees, it said.

A case was registered on May 16 this year at Nayanagar Police Station under legal provisions for cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery and conspiracy, the release said.

The investigation, led by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), indicated Ostwal's direct involvement in the fraudulent activities, the police said.

When the crime branch officials reached Ostwal's residence in Mira Bhayander area on Saturday, he attempted to escape but was apprehended after a brief chase and later handed over to the EOW, the release said.

During further probe, it was found that 13 criminal cases have been registered against him at various police stations, including Navghar, Mira Road, Nayanagar and Kashimira in Thane, it said.

Authorities have urged people to verify all construction permits and approvals before purchasing property. PTI COR GK