Builder jumps from 8th floor in Dehradun, dies; 2 held: Police

Dehradun, May 24 (PTI) Builder Satinder Singh alias Baba Sahni died here on Friday after he jumped off the eighth floor of a building, police said.

Advertisment

On the basis of a complaint from his son, Ranveer Singh, and a note purportedly written by the deceased, police registered a case against brothers Anil Gupta and Ajay Gupta and arrested them for allegedly abetting his suicide, officials said.

Police reached the spot at 11:30 am as soon as they were informed that a man was lying injured and unconscious near the Pacific Golf State building in Rajpur.

The man was identified as Sahni, a builder living in the posh Race Course area here.

Advertisment

Sahni attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of the building, police said, adding that he was rushed to the Max Hospital where he died during treatment.

In the complaint given to the police, the builder's son has accused the Gupta brothers of intimidating, threatening and blackmailing his father.

The deceased had given an application to police earlier, alleging that the Gupta brothers were putting unnecessary pressure on him regarding a project.

Advertisment

The officials said the allegations are being investigated by the superintendent of police (city).

In his complaint, the deceased's son has accused the Gupta brothers of getting a false complaint lodged against his father in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh and asking Sahni to transfer both his companies in their name by threatening him that otherwise, he and his son-in-law would be sent to jail in a false case.

Police said on the basis of the note purportedly written by the deceased before taking the extreme step and the complaint of his son, a case was lodged against the Gupta brothers under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Rajpur police station and they were arrested. PTI ALM RC