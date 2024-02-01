Builder's aide held for assaulting US national for denying contract in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) The police on Thursday arrested one person in Kolkata on the charge of assaulting a 55-year-old man from the city, who is now a US citizen, following an altercation over refusing to hire a particular builder for renovating his ancestral house here or paying him money for denying him the project.

Advertisment

The accused, arrested from Kankulia Road in south Kolkata, was identified as an aide of a builder from the locality who also had a role in assaulting and harassing Jishnu Nath, who came to the city in mid-January, police said.

"We have arrested one person for his involvement in assaulting Nath. We are investigating the matter and in case more people found are found involved in it, we will also arrest them," a senior police officer said when contacted.

The victim in his complaint lodged at the Rabindra Sarobar Police Station alleged that he was harassed, abused, and also hit on one of his eyes by the developer and his men on Monday, as he refused to give them the contract for renovation of the house or pay them a demanded amount of money instead.

A section of building material suppliers, enjoying political patronage, force people or contractors into handing over projects to them and buying inferior quality items from them at a premium. PTI SCH NN