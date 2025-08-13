Builder's son commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 13 (PTI) A 26-year-old son of a former corporator and builder allegedly committed suicide by hanging inside a flat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, police said on Wednesday.

Dipesh Tanwani was found hanging from the ceiling of the flat on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Police found a suicide note purportedly written by Tanwani, stating, "I am not under pressure. I am sorry".

Tanwani relocated to a flat in Osmanpura area of the city four months ago and has been staying alone. His father and other family members live in Machli Khadak area. He used to help his father in the family business.

"Tanwani last met his family members on Rakshabandhan on August 9. He had not been responding to calls since August 11. Worried over not getting a response, his father and other family members visited the building on Tuesday," the official said.

Police said Tanwani's hands and feet were tied with a rope.

"A team of forensic officials found only one fingerprint in the flat, leading the investigators to conclude that it was a case of suicide," the official said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death. PTI AW NSK