Builder's warehouse robbed in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 3 (PTI) About half a dozen youths carried out a robbery at a builder's warehouse in Sector 58 area after locking the guards hostage, police said on Saturday.

The youths looted electrical goods “worth lakhs” late on Thursday night, loaded them in a pickup jeep and fled, they said.

The incident took place around midnight when some men came inside the warehouse by jumping over the wall, said Devi Dutt Joshi, assistant manager of Ireo Company, in his complaint to the police.

They locked security guards Suresh and Vivek in a room, Joshi said.

“After taking the keys of the warehouse from the guard, they opened the gate and brought their pickup jeep inside. They fled from the warehouse after stealing away iron plates and wires worth Rs lakhs,” he said.

“Next morning, the guards of the second shift reached the warehouse and freed both the guards locked inside the room and informed the official," Joshi said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 395 (dacoity), 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC at Sector 56 police station on Friday, police said.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO of Sector 56 police station, said information on the accused has been collected and that they will be arrested soon. PTI COR SKY SKY