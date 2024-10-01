Building caretaker shot dead in row over loud music in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) A 36-year-old caretaker of a building was shot dead after he intervened between two tenants who had fight over loud music in Dwarka's Mohan Nagar area, police on Tuesday said.

The victim, Bablu, had received a gunshot wound in his stomach, they said.

"In the late hours of Monday, a PCR call regarding murder was received at Mohan Garden police station from a hospital. Police team was dispatched at the hospital and found Bablu who sustained a gunshot injury," a senior police officer said.

Bablu's body has been kept at DDU Hospital for post mortem, the officer said.

According to police, Pujit, a 27 years old tenant in the same building, was playing loud music when another tenant Lavnish objected to it and picked a fight with him.

"A verbal spat ensued last night, following which, Lavnish - a gym supplement supplier and his cousin Aman, dragged him to the terrace," the officer said.

When he heard the commotion, Bablu also reached the rooftop and tried to mediate between the two parties.

Aman, who had a pistol, handed it over to Lavnish who fired it and hit Bablu, the officer said.

Forensic and crime teams examined the spot and efforts are on to nab the culprits, the officer added. PTI BM VN VN