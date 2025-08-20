Building collapse in Delhi's Daryaganj kills three workers

New Delhi: Three workers were killed after a portion of a building that was being demolished collapsed near Sadbhavna Park in central Delhi's Daryaganj on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Zubair (24), his uncle Taufiq (32), and Gulsagar (30). As many as 15 people were working there when the incident occurred.

"Zubair and Taufiq were on the second floor when a portion of it collapsed. Gulsagar rushed in to save the duo, but he too got trapped underneath the debris as the rest of the portion came down," a senior police officer said.

All three were pulled out of the debris and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

A security guard at the Sadbhavna Park said, "Around noon, we saw two workers on the second floor of the backside of the building falling after a portion of it collapsed." "We rushed to save them and were just a few footsteps away when a worker came to help them. The rest of the workers had fled the front side of the building. As the third worker tried to save the duo, the rest of the structure collapsed, trapping them underneath the rubble," he told PTI.

The president of the Resident Welfare Association of Gali Haji Nasir, Ali Md Ashiqeen, told PTI that the demolition work has been going on for about 10 days.

"The wall of the park, which is already weak, was supporting the structure. These buildings are highly dangerous, and rain has further damaged them. Authorities should ascertain if anything is being done illegally and ensure that such unfortunate incidents do not recur," he said. Since the wall of the Sadbhavna park, an ASI-protected site, has also been damaged, the Archaeological Survey of India has also been informed, the senior police officer added.

A case under BNS section 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) was registered against the building's owners, Nadeem and Yusuf Malik, builders Sunil Sharma and Hari Shankar, and contractor Galwan aur Gulfam.

"Information about the incident was received at 12.14 pm, following which a police team, four fire tenders and rescue officials rushed to the spot.

The injured were moved to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. Civic authorities, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), were informed. Legal action will be taken after verification of facts," the police officer said.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said the building collapsed while construction activity was underway.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the rescue operation soon after the incident, working alongside Delhi Police, fire brigade personnel and the DDMA staff. Heavy machinery was pressed into service to clear the rubble as rescuers combed through the debris.