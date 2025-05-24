Building collapses after massive fire at factory in Delhi's Bawana triggers blast

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana industrial area early Saturday, triggering an explosion that caused the building to collapse, officials said.

"Seventeen fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Sector 2 after a call was received at 4.48 am," Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said.

The fire triggered an explosion inside the premises, due to which the building collapsed, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

Firemen are working to extinguish the flames.