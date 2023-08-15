Building collapses at Helang near Joshimath; 3 rescued, some feared trapped

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Aug 15 (PTI) Three people were rescued and a few others are feared trapped under debris after a building collapsed on Tuesday at Helang near subsidence-hit Joshimath in Chamoli district, officials said.

Additional Information Officer of the district Ravindra Negi said those rescued were rushed to a hospital while State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel were trying to safely bring out the others trapped in the building.

Reportedly four people are feared trapped inside the building but it is yet to be confirmed by officials.

The incident occurred in Helang village on the Badrinath highway between Pipalkoti and Joshimath late Tuesday evening. According to information received, the two-storey house was built near a crusher unit on the banks of the Alaknanda river. People working in the crusher unit were living in the building which collapsed.

Earlier this year, several houses in Joshimath were damaged due to land subsidence and since the onset of the monsoon, the problem has aggravated.