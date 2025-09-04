Building collapses in Delhi Bawana, no casualty

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) An old building in outernorth Delhi's Bawana area collapsed on Thursday, prompting authorities to rush two fire tenders, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the collapse at Bawana's Sector 4 was received at 2.41 pm, he said, adding that no casualty has been reported yet.

"It is an old building and we rushed two fire tenders to the spot. We are carrying out rescue operations to see if there was anyone is trapped under debris," he said.