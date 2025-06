New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) At least two people were feared trapped after a building collapsed in Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

A fire officer said five teams were pressed into service after they received a call regarding the building collapse in Sector 7.

"We received a call at 4.04 pm. Our teams are working on the spot," the officer said.

Further details awaited. PTI BM ARI