Building collapses in Jharkhand's Deoghar, four rescued, several others feared trapped

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Jul 7 (PTI) Several persons were feared trapped under the debris of a two-storey building that collapsed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday morning, officials said.

Four people were rescued from under the debris of the building that collapsed in Deoghar town around 6 am.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for the rescue operation.

Deoghar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ritvik Srivastava told PTI, "Four people have been rescued so far. Few more seem to be still trapped under the debris. The rescue operation is underway." The rescued persons have been admitted to Deoghar Sadar Hospital.

NDRF Inspector Randhir Kumar, who is leading the operation, said that efforts are underway to retrieve the trapped persons. PTI SAN ACD