Building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Belapur; 2 rescued, search on for 1 feared trapped

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) A four-storey building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area early on Saturday and two persons were rescued, while a search operation is underway to find another one feared trapped under the rubble, an NDRF official said.

The incident occurred around 5 am in Shahbaz village, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade personnel rescued two persons after the building collapse and efforts are on to safely bring out another one, who is feared trapped under the debris, the official said.

Further information is awaited.