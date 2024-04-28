Building foundation on falsehood only leads to defeat: Akhilesh after Shah's reservation remark

Lucknow, Apr 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP of lying on the issue of reservation for teacher's recruitment and said those who build their foundation on falsehood are bound to face defeat.

Yadav said the BJP, itself after "removing reservation" in Uttar Pradesh, is "shamelessly saying it will not let anyone remove reservation", in apparent jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on not allowing anyone to do away with reservation.

The "lying BJP members" should be asked when their party has the government both at the Centre and state, who else will remove reservation, he said in a post on X while raising the issue of discrepancies in reservation during the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in December 2018.

During an election rally in Kasganj earlier in the day, Shah said, "I want to say that it is a Modi guarantee that neither the BJP will remove reservations for SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes) and OBCs (Other Backward Classes) nor will it allow anyone to do so." "The anger of the unemployed youth of UP against the BJP grows further when the party's top leadership tries to mislead the public with false statements," Yadav said.

In another post on X, the SP chief shared a cartoon on X apparently targeting the saffron party and its promises ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He wrote in Hindi, "Those who make lies their foundation make the mistake of considering sand as cement. They keep growing this building further until the fort of lies one day collapses under its own weight. In every era truth alone wins in the end. Asatyamev Parajayate (falsehood is always defeated)!" The SP supremo often calls the BJP the "world's biggest liar" in his meetings and accuses its top leaders of cheating people through false promises and lies.

In a recent meeting, the former chief minister had said, "BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world, but if you assess its work and the dreams it has shown all, you will find that it is the party that lies most most in the world." In the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, voting was held on eight seats on April 26, while earlier on April 19, voting was also held on eight seats.

Yadav has claimed that the people of western Uttar Pradesh have wiped out the BJP in the first and second phases.

Shortly after the examination for the recruitment of 69,000 candidates for the role of assistant teacher in December, 2018, the candidates from reserved categories alleged discrepancies in the reservation criteria.

The aspirants have alleged that less than a quarter of the reserved seats were allocated to those from SC, ST and OBC categories. The candidates of the reserved categories have been protesting against this since 2019 and have also taken the matter to the court. PTI CDN RPA