Building gallery collapses in Kalwa, none hurt

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) A portion of a four-storey residential building in Kalwa Railway Colony in Thane district collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

The Disaster Management Cell (DMC) was alerted by a local resident, following which DMC personnel rushed to the spot with a pickup vehicle, joined by officers from the Kalwa Ward Committee's encroachment department.

According to officials, a gallery measuring approximately 4x4 feet collapsed from the second floor of the building- MSRB 1 K. The gallery was located outside room No. 10, a closed unit owned by Central Railway.

"The building is a four-floor structure, estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old. While the building contains a total of 20 flats, only eight are currently occupied, housing approximately 30 residents," officials said.

Citing updates available till 10 PM, DMC chief Yasin Tadvi said no report of injuries had been received.

As the colony falls under the jurisdiction of the railway administration, engineers from the Central Railway Construction Department are leading the site assessment. PTI COR NSK