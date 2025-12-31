Building next-gen infrastructure for growth: PM Modi on cabinet nod to construct new highway

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the decisions of the Union Cabinet to build a new highway and widen an existing one will boost logistics and generate large-scale employment.

"Building next-gen infrastructure for growth," the prime minister said in a post on X, after the Union Cabinet approved a new six-lane greenfield corridor between Nashik and Solapur, and widening and strengthening of the NH-326 in Odisha.

"The Cabinet has approved the 6-lane Nashik-Solapur-Akkalkot greenfield corridor in Maharashtra. Aligned with PM GatiShakti, this transformative project will cut travel time significantly, strengthen west-to-east connectivity, boost logistics and generate large-scale employment, thereby powering economic growth," Modi said.

He said the Union Cabinet's approval for the widening and strengthening of NH-326 in Odisha will give a boost for the state's progress.

"A boost for Odisha's progress! The Union Cabinet has approved the widening and strengthening of NH-326 in Odisha," Modi said.

The prime minister said this important project will make travel faster and improve connectivity across Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput districts in Odisha.

"It will create employment opportunities, boost tourism and industry, as well as accelerate inclusive development in tribal areas," he said. PTI SKU KVK KVK