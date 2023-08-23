Building pre-fabricated houses for violence-hit people temporary measure: Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that the pre-fabricated houses built for those affected by violence are not a permanent arrangement and were constructed to ease the hardship faced by those living in relief camps.

Advertisment

He also said that the situation in the northeastern state is gradually improving.

Singh was speaking at a programme where temporary shelter homes were handed over to over 300 families at Sajiwa Jail Complex in Imphal East district. They have been staying in various relief camps in the same area.

“These are temporary measures. Our first priority is to rehabilitate the affected people in both hills and the valley. Pre-fabricated houses are being built at eight sites,” the chief minister said.

Advertisment

Prefabricated houses are ready-made structures that are constructed off-site and assembled at the place where the homes will be set up.

Singh said that 320 houses have been built at Kwakta in Bishnupur district, 400 at Sajiwa and 200 at Sawombung in Imphal East, while 400 such houses were constructed at Yaithibi Loukol in Thoubal district.

"In the valley, shifting will be done in the next 10-15 days. We have also started a survey for the construction of permanent structures in several localities," he said.

Advertisment

The chief minister said there will be a little delay in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts.

“Two sites have been considered for 700 families in Kangpokpi district. One site has been identified and ground levelling is almost done there. For Churachandpur too, a site for construction is almost identified," Singh said.

He said the situation in the state is improving.

Advertisment

"The apprehension that there might be gun attacks is mostly gone now. We believe normalcy will be restored. This has been possible because of the collective efforts,” the chief minister said.

The violence in the state erupted in early May after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, more than 160 people have died and several hundreds were injured in ethnic clashes in Manipur.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.