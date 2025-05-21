Building slab collapses in Palghar district amidst heavy rains; 2 rescued, none injured

Palghar, May 21 (PTI) Two members of a family, including a 14-year-old boy, were rescued after a portion of a residential building's slab caved in at Nalla Sopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra amidst heavy rains, a civic official said on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in the incident which took place on late Tuesday night, the same day when six people died when a slab collapsed from the fourth floor of a four-storeyed residential building at Kalyan in adjoining Thane district.

"Vasai and surrounding areas (in Palghar district) experienced heavy rains last night, which may have been a contributing factor (to the collapse)," said the fire brigade official with the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

"The collapse occurred at the Sai Simran building at Achole in Nalla Sopara. It's a 14-year-old building, and the slab of a room on the fourth floor collapsed. However, no one was injured in the incident," he informed.

On being alerted about the collapse, local firemen rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, according to the official.

"They successfully rescued two members of a family -- a woman and a 14-year-old boy -- from the flat where the collapse occurred," he said.

The entire building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

"There were a total of 22 flats and three shops in the building, and all have been since vacated and occupants evacuated to ensure their safety," the official stated.

The occupants have been shifted to safer places, he said.

"Authorities are inspecting the building to assess its structural integrity," the official added. PTI COR RSY