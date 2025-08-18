Building world's largest renewable energy park in Kutch district: Gautam Adani at IIT-Kharagpur

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Monday said India will lead the world in renewable energy within the next five years.

Speaking at the 75th foundation day of IIT Kharagpur, Adani highlighted India's goal to become the global leader in renewables by 2030.

"We are building the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda in Gujarat's Kutch district — 30 GW capacity spread across 500 sq km," he told the gathering consisting students, alumni and faculty.

About the role of IIT Kharagpur students, he said, "Imagine IIT-KGP students co-developing AI-driven grid-balancing solutions, real-time predictive maintenance, and sector-wide optimisation tools." Adani pointed out that IIT-KGP engineers could pioneer real-time crowd prediction, intelligent baggage handling and IoT-enabled operations to set new benchmarks.

"Building on these initiatives, we are launching the annual Adani-IIT Platinum Jubilee Change Makers Fellowship, coordinated by IIT Kharagpur and covering every IIT. Its mission is to channel the nation's top talents into high-impact projects that advance national priorities," he said.

"This framework creates a playbook for any major corporate to partner effectively with a top institution. And together, we can accelerate India's sheer scale of talent into a force that, in a decade, can be a parallel to Silicon Valley," he added.

"I have learnt that any visionary private sector group can achieve scale only when it moves in step with the policies of a visionary government. And over the past decade, this mutual belief, the government's belief in India's potential and my belief in the government policies, gave us the runway to build at a pace that has made us India's largest infrastructure company," he told the audience. PTI SUS MNB