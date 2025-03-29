'Buildings were shaking strongly': Travellers recall chaos in Bangkok after earthquake

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) "The buildings were shaking so strongly that it felt like my head was moving up and down," recalled Ankush Sharma, a traveller who witnessed the aftermath of a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which hit Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand on Friday, in Bangkok.

The tremors sent shockwaves through Thailand, causing chaos in Bangkok as skyscrapers swayed, traffic came to a standstill, and public transit systems were temporarily shut down.

The earthquake, which resulted in over 1,000 deaths and widespread destruction in Myanmar, originated at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to Germany's GFZ Centre for Geosciences.

The strong tremors were felt across Thailand's capital, sending people running out of buildings in fear.

Ajay, another Indian traveller, shared his harrowing experience with PTI Videos. "I have been to Bangkok several times, but it never took me so long to reach the airport. The traffic was so bad that a 30-minute drive took me three to four hours. Many buildings have been destroyed." Darshan Kaur, who had just returned to India from Thailand, described the eerie stillness that followed the quake. "All the malls and public places are closed due to the earthquake," Kaur said.

Panic gripped the city as residents and tourists scrambled to safety.

Panic gripped the city as residents and tourists scrambled to safety.

Many remained outside for hours, leading to massive traffic congestion and disruptions to daily life.