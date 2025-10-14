Bulandshahr man jumps off water tank over news of lover's wedding, dies

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old man, upset over the marriage of a woman he was in love with, allegedly killed himself by jumping off a water tank in the Anoopshahr area here on Tuesday, police said.

Sajid, a native of Siraura village, climbed a water tank in the afternoon, drawing a large crowd of villagers. His family members tried to persuade him to come down, but he refused and jumped, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, preliminary inquiry revealed that Sajid was in a relationship with a woman whose marriage had recently been fixed elsewhere.

"He was reportedly disturbed over this, and further investigation into the matter is underway," Sharma said. PTI COR KIS VN VN