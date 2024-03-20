Bulgaria prez calls President Murmu to convey gratitude for Navy's rescue of hijacked vessel

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday received a call from Bulgaria President Rumen Radev, conveying gratitude for the Indian Navy's rescue of a hijacked Bulgarian vessel and its crew.

"President Droupadi Murmu received a telephone call from President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria @PresidentOfBg, who conveyed his gratitude for Indian Navy's rescue of the hijacked Bulgarian Vessel MV Ruen and its crew, including 7 Bulgarian nationals.

"The two leaders agreed to further strengthen the India-Bulgaria partnership based on shared values and interests," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

The Indian Navy had on March 16 captured 35 Somali pirates and freed 17 hostages held by them after seizing the vessel, around 2,600 km from the Indian coast in a well-calibrated operation.

The vessel was seized by the pirates in December last year, off the coast of Somalia. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS