Bulk Drug Park project is of national importance: Una DC

Una (HP), Apr 17 (PTI) The Bulk Drug Park project being built in Una at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore is of national importance, and the district administration is ensuring strict compliance with all rules and standards in its construction, Deputy Commissioner Una Jatin Lal said on Wednesday.

"Our entire focus is on maintaining a balance between development and environment…(and) guidelines of the National Green Tribunal NGT, Pollution Control Board…are being fully followed in every aspect of the project", he said at a meeting.

The park provides common infrastructure facilities in one place, thereby creating a robust ecosystem for bulk drug manufacturing. According to a statement issued on Thursday, Lal said plans have been prepared for groundwater recharge, pollution control, afforestation and wildlife conservation, and work is being done in this direction. He also said the project will provide employment to 8,000 to 10,000 people.

It was informed that most of the work related to roads, electricity and water is progressing at a fast pace. The process of land acquisition is underway for road construction from Panjuana to the administrative block of the Bulk Drug Park. About 80 per cent of the work related to water supply has been completed.

District Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Rana informed that the park is being developed in an area of 568 hectares. He informed that this area falls under the category of open vegetation zone, in which most of the trees are of Sheesham, Khair and Kikar species.

He said that 33 per cent of the area of the project has been preserved as a green belt. The DFO clarified that if even a single tree is cut, 10 new trees of the same species will be planted.